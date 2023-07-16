See how the current unemployment rate in Beadle County compares with the rest of the state

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Beadle County, SD monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Beadle County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Beadle County had a 2.0% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.3 percentage point increase from a month ago. South Dakota reported a 1.9% unemployment rate in May, which is the lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Huron, SD metropolitan area was 1.9%, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than Beadle County. Huron has the 73rd lowest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota

#1. Buffalo County: 4.4%

#1. Oglala Lakota County: 4.4%

#3. Dewey County: 3.6%

#3. Ziebach County: 3.6%

#5. Jackson County: 3.5%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in South Dakota

#1. Jerauld County: 1.4%

#1. Miner County: 1.4%

#1. Sully County: 1.4%

#4. Aurora County: 1.6%

#4. Hand County: 1.6%