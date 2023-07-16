Open in App
Stacker

See how the current unemployment rate in Jefferson County compares with the rest of the state

By Stacker,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055QSu_0nSJZ9nq00

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Jefferson County, FL monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Jefferson County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Jefferson County had a 2.4% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.3 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Florida reported a 2.6% unemployment rate in May, which is the 13th lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Tallahassee, FL metropolitan area was 2.4%. Tallahassee has the 242nd lowest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Florida
#1. Citrus County: 3.4%
#1. Hendry County: 3.4%
#3. Highlands County: 3.3%
#4. Gadsden County: 3.1%
#4. Hamilton County: 3.1%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Florida
#1. Monroe County: 1.4%
#2. Miami-Dade County: 1.8%
#3. Gulf County: 2.0%
#3. Okaloosa County: 2.0%
#3. St. Johns County: 2.0%

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Central Florida Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering Operation Busted
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Florida Crime of the Week
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Environmental racism is rampant in Florida, but don’t mention it
Doral, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Northwest Florida businessman, founder of Cash's Liquors passes away at age 85
Fort Walton Beach, FL2 days ago
New Boating Rules Officially Established at Popular Florida Spring
Weeki Wachee, FL3 days ago
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Florida Publix
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Man charged in murder of pregnant Tallahassee native could face death penalty
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Florida fisherman reels over new boating speed limits to protect endangered whales: ‘It’s just unsafe’
Madeira Beach, FL2 days ago
Ex-ATM Technician Sentenced To Federal Prison For Armed Bank Robbery In Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Family-Owned Restaurant Named Florida's Best Chinese Spot
Seminole, FL2 days ago
Florida physician accused of overprescribing opioids
Gulf Breeze, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy