See how the current unemployment rate in Jefferson County compares with the rest of the state

Jefferson County, FL monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Jefferson County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Jefferson County had a 2.4% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.3 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Florida reported a 2.6% unemployment rate in May, which is the 13th lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Tallahassee, FL metropolitan area was 2.4%. Tallahassee has the 242nd lowest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Florida

#1. Citrus County: 3.4%

#1. Hendry County: 3.4%

#3. Highlands County: 3.3%

#4. Gadsden County: 3.1%

#4. Hamilton County: 3.1%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Florida

#1. Monroe County: 1.4%

#2. Miami-Dade County: 1.8%

#3. Gulf County: 2.0%

#3. Okaloosa County: 2.0%

#3. St. Johns County: 2.0%