See how the current unemployment rate in Chester County compares with the rest of the state

Chester County, PA monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Chester County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Chester County had a 2.3% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.3 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Pennsylvania reported a 4.0% unemployment rate in May, which is the eighth highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area was 2.9%, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than Chester County. Philadelphia has the 417th lowest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania

#1. Cameron County: 5.5%

#2. Forest County: 5.1%

#3. Potter County: 4.7%

#4. Pike County: 4.5%

#5. Monroe County: 4.4%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania

#1. Adams County: 2.3%

#1. Chester County: 2.3%

#3. Centre County: 2.4%

#3. Cumberland County: 2.4%

#3. Lancaster County: 2.4%