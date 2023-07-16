Open in App
Stacker

See how the current unemployment rate in Chester County compares with the rest of the state

By Stacker,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055QSu_0nSJZ8v700

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Chester County, PA monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Chester County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Chester County had a 2.3% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.3 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Pennsylvania reported a 4.0% unemployment rate in May, which is the eighth highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area was 2.9%, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than Chester County. Philadelphia has the 417th lowest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania
#1. Cameron County: 5.5%
#2. Forest County: 5.1%
#3. Potter County: 4.7%
#4. Pike County: 4.5%
#5. Monroe County: 4.4%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania
#1. Adams County: 2.3%
#1. Chester County: 2.3%
#3. Centre County: 2.4%
#3. Cumberland County: 2.4%
#3. Lancaster County: 2.4%

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Over a thousand backpacks with supplies to be distributed to kids in South Central PA
Harrisburg, PA3 days ago
Body of child swept away in Bucks Co. flooding recovered in Philly; search continues for lost infant
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Medical marijuana company to close Pennsylvania operations, laying off 76
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Portion of Pennsylvania city will be underwater in 2050, interactive map shows
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Missing teen from Greenville located safely
Greenville, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania Cookie Shop Named A Best In The Country
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
I-80 Bridge Jumper Swam To Safety, PA Troopers Say
Northampton, PA3 days ago
'Catastrophic flooding' closes Berks County school for upcoming school year, according to officials
Reading, PA4 days ago
Flash floods can be deadly. Here are some tips for staying safe
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy