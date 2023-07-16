See how the current unemployment rate in Galveston County compares with the rest of the state

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Galveston County, TX monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Galveston County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Galveston County had a 4.0% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.5 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Texas reported a 4.1% unemployment rate in May, which is the seventh highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Houston, TX metropolitan area was 4.0%. Houston has the 150th highest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Texas

#1. Starr County: 9.2%

#2. Maverick County: 8.4%

#3. Willacy County: 7.4%

#4. Newton County: 6.9%

#5. Zavala County: 6.7%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Texas

#1. Loving County: 0.4%

#2. King County: 0.8%

#3. Borden County: 1.4%

#3. McMullen County: 1.4%

#5. Kent County: 1.7%