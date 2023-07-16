Open in App
Stacker

See how the current unemployment rate in Barrow County compares with the rest of the state

By Stacker,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055QSu_0nSJZ69f00

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Barrow County, GA monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Barrow County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Barrow County had a 2.4% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.6 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Georgia reported a 3.2% unemployment rate in May, which is the 25th highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Atlanta, GA metropolitan area was 2.7%, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than Barrow County. Atlanta has the 337th lowest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Georgia
#1. Clay County: 6.2%
#2. Quitman County: 5.8%
#3. Telfair County: 5.7%
#4. Burke County: 4.8%
#5. Wheeler County: 4.7%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Georgia
#1. Banks County: 1.8%
#1. Jackson County: 1.8%
#3. Lumpkin County: 1.9%
#3. Oconee County: 1.9%
#3. White County: 1.9%

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Georgia DOT to test mileage-based user fee
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Severe storms leave destructive path, widespread outages across North Georgia
Calhoun, GA2 days ago
Severe storm threat for Georgia continues Friday
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cleanup continues after 2nd day of heavy storm in North Georgia
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Athens mansion that serves as UGA president’s home to be sold
Athens, GA2 days ago
Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
Chatsworth, GA2 days ago
How people without housing survive during heat waves in Georgia
Macon, GA2 days ago
'Operation Southern Slow Down' cracking down on speeding drivers
Lancaster, SC1 day ago
Friday night storms result in damage across SWGA, storms continue Saturday
Albany, GA1 day ago
Growing the economy through agriculture industry
Rock Spring, GA4 days ago
Cumming hit with 65 mph winds in Thursday evening storms, power outages reported
Cumming, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy