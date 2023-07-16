See how the current unemployment rate in Barrow County compares with the rest of the state

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Barrow County, GA monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Barrow County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Barrow County had a 2.4% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.6 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Georgia reported a 3.2% unemployment rate in May, which is the 25th highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Atlanta, GA metropolitan area was 2.7%, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than Barrow County. Atlanta has the 337th lowest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Georgia

#1. Clay County: 6.2%

#2. Quitman County: 5.8%

#3. Telfair County: 5.7%

#4. Burke County: 4.8%

#5. Wheeler County: 4.7%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Georgia

#1. Banks County: 1.8%

#1. Jackson County: 1.8%

#3. Lumpkin County: 1.9%

#3. Oconee County: 1.9%

#3. White County: 1.9%