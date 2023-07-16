Open in App
See how the current unemployment rate in Union County compares with the rest of the state

By Stacker,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055QSu_0nSJZ4OD00

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Union County, PA monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Union County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Union County had a 2.5% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.7 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Pennsylvania reported a 4.0% unemployment rate in May, which is the eighth highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania
#1. Cameron County: 5.5%
#2. Forest County: 5.1%
#3. Potter County: 4.7%
#4. Pike County: 4.5%
#5. Monroe County: 4.4%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania
#1. Adams County: 2.3%
#1. Chester County: 2.3%
#3. Centre County: 2.4%
#3. Cumberland County: 2.4%
#3. Lancaster County: 2.4%

