UNC football program appear to be leaders for four-star safety

By Zack Pearson,

7 days ago

It could be a special two days for the UNC football program this week as Mack Brown and his staff might be on the verge of landing two four-star recruits.

After UNC landed four-star wide receiver Jordan Shipp on Sunday, they are hoping that four-star safety Malcolm Ziglar is next in the 2024 class. And like Shipp, the Tar Heels are trending in the right direction for Ziglar going into his decision on Monday.

North Carolina currently has the crystal ball lead for the talented safety out of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina. They hold both of the predictions as of now with both coming from South Carolina reporters.

Ziglar has 26 offers in his recruitment and took three visits to UNC, South Carolina, and Notre Dame. He will make his decision on Monday between UNC, Clemson, South Carolina, Penn State, East Carolina, Kentucky, Appalachian State, and Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Ziglar is ranked No. 205 nationally, No. 17 safety and No. 5 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

