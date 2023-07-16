Good boy! Warren couple recall encounter leading to Michael Burham’s capture

Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Police finally captured escaped prisoner and murder suspect, Michael Burham, Saturday afternoon. But investigators wouldn’t have been able to do so without a little help from man’s best friend.

Meet Tucker and his owners: Ron and Cindy Ecklund.

What started as a regular day at home turned into a face-to-face interaction one of the country’s most wanted men, Michael Burham.

The Ecklund’s were enjoying an afternoon out on their patio when all of the sudden, Tucker takes off, running deep into their back yard towards a creek, barking the whole way.

Tucker usually comes back when called but he wouldn’t listen.

“We started driving the golf cart over, and Cindy was out walking trying to get the dog and this guy stands up from behind the bank. And I said, ‘what are you doing?’ He says, ‘camping.’ Well no one’s camping in my backyard, so I told Cindy to get on the cart. I knew who it was. I mean you could see the tattoo on his arm,” said Ron Ecklund who reported Michael Burham.

After spotting Burham, the couple immediately went home and called 911.

“He looked like he’d been in the woods for a while. He didn’t have a shirt on at that point. We thought he had shorts on, but he had rolled up the pants that he had been wearing because he was by the water and walking through the water,” said Cindy Ecklund.

The Ecklund’s, still in shock, couldn’t believe Burnham was in their backyard.

“I thought he was gone. I never thought he was in the backyard. I thought he was in Pittsburgh or way far away from here,” Ron said.

Finally, once Burnham was captured by police, the Ecklund’s said the community breathed a sigh of relief.

But none of this would have happened if Tucker wouldn’t have alerted them that someone was trespassing.

“For some reason, he just got up and took off running. How did he know someone is 300 yards away that shouldn’t be there? He’s never done that. But some reason this time, he knew and took off,” Ron Ecklund went on to say.

The Ecklund’s said they’re proud of the law enforcement agencies who have been working to bring Burham to justice and they’re thankful they have such a special dog — Tucker.

For now, Burham is being held in the Erie County Prison .

