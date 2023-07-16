Open in App
CBS Austin

Downtown Austin construction worker rescued from crane following heat-related illness

By Victoria Garcia,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
One patient with heat-related complaints in Southwest Austin requests for wilderness rescue
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin parks enforce grilling ban amid rising temperatures and wildfire risk
Austin, TX19 hours ago
One dead, one injured in NW Travis County motorcycle crash
Austin, TX7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three taken to hospital after plane crashes into vacant house in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX3 hours ago
Texas animal services officer braves river to save stranded kitten
Seguin, TX2 days ago
Murder suspect taken into custody after E Austin SWAT standoff
Austin, TX2 days ago
APD officer shoots and kills a man who was reportedly chasing a woman and had a knife
Austin, TX3 days ago
Two arrested after leading police on pursuit in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX2 days ago
Family sues New Orleans after New Braunfels teen crushed by massive tree limb
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway teen
Kyle, TX2 days ago
ICON and Lennar start selling homes in Texas' first 3D printed community
Georgetown, TX2 days ago
City of Austin launches 'We All Belong' initiative to combat hate and bolster community safety
Austin, TX2 days ago
Lockhart Grandmother organizes 5th Year Backpack Distribution to set students up for success
Austin, TX22 hours ago
Austin City Council members expect "litigation filed against us" over sweeping preemption law
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin businesses cash in on Barbie and her hot pink branding
Austin, TX1 day ago
Trial postponed one year for Austin developer linked to AG Paxton's impeachment
Austin, TX1 day ago
Nearly 600 dolls! Barbie's biggest fan just might be this Austin collector
Austin, TX2 days ago
Sparking a love of arts and literature in kids: Zilker Theatre Productions, Book People & Austin Allies Collab
Austin, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy