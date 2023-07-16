Open in App
Six-Year-Old Girl Dies Swimming In Northern Indiana Lake

By Kurt Darling,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EDOr9_0nSJXF5N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5Ail_0nSJXF5N00

Source: (Photo provided by Indiana DNR.)

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. — A 6-year-old girl died swimming in a northern Indiana lake on Sunday, says the Indiana DNR.

Conservations officers say the girl’s body was pulled from Bixler Lake near Kendallville, which is in Noble County.

The DNR says the girl was last seen swimming in shallow water before relatives found her unresponsive at 1:02 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts by family members, conservation officers, and EMTs who arrived, the girl was pronounced dead on the scene.

The DNR wants is reminding the public to always wear a personal floatation device when near or in the water, and always keep a watchful eye on children around water.

The post Six-Year-Old Girl Dies Swimming In Northern Indiana Lake appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News .

