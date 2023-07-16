Open in App
The Independent

Dog rescued after 60m waterfall plunge

By Lucinda Cameron,

7 days ago



A Jack Russell has been rescued after plunging 60 metres down a waterfall.

The dog’s owner raised the alarm when his pet tumbled down the Grey Mare’s Tail in Dumfries and Galloway at around 2.45pm on Sunday.

Police alerted Moffat Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) and around 15 members of the volunteer-run team went to the scene.

They spotted Louis in one of the lower pools and set up a rope system to lower a single team member with a specialised Lyon animal rescue bag.

The dog was placed into the bag and transported back to the car park using the rope system and rescue equipment designed specifically for accessing the lower pools of Grey Mare’s Tail.

Despite having fallen the full length of the waterfall, the dog appeared well apart from a slight limp and was reunited with his owner.

A Moffat MRT spokesman said: “Louis was pulled out of the bottom of the waterfall alive and was very pleased to be reunited with his owner.

“Although they were not local to the area, the team provided them with details of a local vet they could contact to have Louis checked over after his ordeal.

“The owner did the right thing contacting the police and so mountain rescue to ensure the search and rescue was carried out in the safest way possible.

“We wish Louis all the best in his recovery.”

The waterfall is one of the highest in the UK and plunges 60 metres from Loch Skeen.

Moffat Mountain Rescue Team is funded mostly by public donations and anyone who wishes to donate can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/mmrt

