Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Turned Wimbledon Into a Cuddly Date Night

Why go to a restaurant or a movie when you could have a date night at one of the biggest sporting events in the world ?

Priyanka Chopra , 40, and Nick Jonas , 30, recently attended day thirteen of the Wimbledon championships, and the couple were seen cuddling up in the stands as they watched the women's singles final on Saturday, July 15.

In various photos from the event, Chopra was seen with her arm on Jonas's shoulder, and as seen above, she even rested her head on him at one point. Other snaps saw the two whispering into each others' ears and smiling.

For the match, the Citadel actress sported an abstract print dress with ruffles and geometric strips of fabric. She paired the watercolor-esque midi dress with black peep-toe legging boots, a space gray clutch and Victoria Beckham sunglasses. Meanwhile, her hubby opted for a plaid, acorn-colored suit, paired with a tan tie and dark brown dress shoes.

Jonas shared photos from the event to his Instagram , with a caption that read, “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my [love]. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam.”

The slideshow featured a selfie of the couple, a pic of their tickets, a video featuring Marketa Vondrousova being handed her trophy and photos of the pair in front of a trophy case.

Meanwhile, Chopra shared a video from the day to her own account. In her humorous clip, she and Jonas are seen riding in the back of a car, and Chopra has her head lying flat as her beau tries to fix her ponytail. “Ponytails are complicated,” Chopra wrote in her caption.

With a 1-year-old baby girl at home , we figure it's hard for these two to fit in many date nights. We're glad they made this one count.

