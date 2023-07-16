Open in App
Illinois Supreme Court set to rule on cashless bail

By Jack Baudoin,

7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Supreme Court will issue a ruling this week on the state’s proposal to end cash bail.

It is a key element of Governor JB Pritzker’s criminal justice reform law known as the “SAFE-T Act,” which would abolish cash bail. It would allow non-violent offenders to return to their communities while awaiting trial.

It was put on hold after a Kankakee County judge ruled last year that the bail provision was unconstitutional. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appealed that ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court.

The court expects to file its ruling at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the court’s clerk.

