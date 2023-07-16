Open in App
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Escaped Illinois suspect arrested after police chase

By Jack Baudoin,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWugp_0nSJVO6K00

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A wild chase for an escaped suspect in Lake County, Illinois ended in Wisconsin.

It started Saturday afternoon when a man in the back of a quad car slipped out of his handcuffs. Despite being tased, the suspect took off when Park Ridge officers pulled over on the northbound Tri-state.

He jumped a concrete barrier and carjacked a driver in the southbound lanes. He carjacked a second driver about half an hour later in Northbrook.

Police tracked the car with its satellite navigation to I-94 in Kenosha County, where the man was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Inmate dead after getting hold of gun outside Kenosha County Courthouse
Kenosha, WI2 days ago
Kenosha County police use vehicle security system to catch escaped carjacker
Park Ridge, IL3 days ago
Body cam video shows recaptured prisoner making 2nd attempt to escape Wisconsin police
Park Ridge, IL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police investigate critical incident at Kenosha County Jail
Pleasant Prairie, WI2 days ago
DUI suspected in deadly head-on crash in Kane County: sheriff
Sugar Grove, IL1 day ago
Racine gang dispute killing, boy found guilty of homicide
Racine, WI1 day ago
Man fatally shot in back of Pleasant Prairie squad car was 'a big goofball' who had recently expressed suicidal thoughts, family says
Pleasant Prairie, WI2 days ago
Police say no gun found at CherryVale Mall after report
Cherry Valley, IL2 days ago
Former McHenry coach charged with soliciting detective posing as young girl
Mchenry, IL2 days ago
Man dies after police say he shot himself while being transported to Kenosha County Jail
Pleasant Prairie, WI1 day ago
Man dies from punching window of Illinois bar after getting kicked out
Beach Park, IL3 days ago
Antioch, IL police execute search warrant on carnival ride involved in Taste of Antioch incident
Antioch, IL3 days ago
Zion Police Announce Two Arrests Over Unrelated Gun Incidents
Zion, IL3 days ago
2 men charged in catalytic converter thefts across northern Illinois
Aurora, IL4 days ago
Family hopes for arrest in Belvidere man’s murder
Belvidere, IL4 days ago
St. Charles police uncover extensive human trafficking operation involving victims from South America
Saint Charles, IL2 days ago
Man convicted of firing shots at North Chicago police officers last year; faces up to 100 years in prison
North Chicago, IL4 days ago
Cortland man charged with DUI after DeKalb Co. crash
Cortland, IL4 days ago
Recalled power recliner may have sparked house fire in Round Lake Beach: 'Unplug it immediately'
Round Lake Beach, IL19 hours ago
Beware Another Wild Bear Has Been Spotted In Northern Illinois
Richmond, IL3 days ago
Pedestrian hit, killed by Metra train in Grayslake
Grayslake, IL4 days ago
Child thrown from carnival ride in Illinois, flown to hospital
Antioch, IL6 days ago
New Lion Electric plant in Illinois will make electric school buses
Joliet, IL2 days ago
More details revealed after boy, 10, ‘seriously injured' after being ‘thrown' from carnival ride
Antioch, IL6 days ago
Multiple people, including children, hospitalized after head-on crash in Elgin
Elgin, IL4 days ago
Bed Bugs Alive & Disgusting at These Two Illinois Cities More Than Others
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Community Outcry Ensues as Vacant Health Center Transforms into Migrant Shelter With Almost No Notice
Chicago, IL2 days ago
New Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plant in Illinois
Joliet, IL1 day ago
Victims of SNAP fraud start receiving reimbursements in Illinois
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy