Open in App
WHAS11

Gov. Beshear reports record-breaking surplus in Kentucky

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Team Eastern Kentucky flood relief fund receives $10K donation from Jeffersontown business
Jeffersontown, KY4 days ago
Serious crime rates in Kentucky dropped in 2022 from the year prior, new report shows
Frankfort, KY4 days ago
University of Louisville offers resources for relatives, older adults raising children
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employee named 'all-star' for saving Ohio boy's life while visiting state park
Slade, KY6 days ago
Ready for your next adventure? Try Kentuckiana's newest ATV park
Borden, IN2 days ago
Thunderstorms To Target San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Mountains On Sunday
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Chicago Governor J.B. Pritzker Advocates for National Gun Ban, Sparking Controversy
Chicago, IL14 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA11 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ12 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK7 days ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy