WGNO

Woman dead following Mandeville condo fire

By Bella Dardano,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UmOe_0nSJUMRV00

MANDEVILLE, La. ( WGNO ) — A woman is dead following a fire at a Mandeville condo on Sunday, July 16.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 4 said the fire happened around 8:43 a.m. at the Tops’l Condominiums off Antibes Street West.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and fire inside one of the units and smoke damage to adjacent condos.

A woman was found inside the condo and transported to a hospital where she later died.

The St. Tammany Parish coroner identified the woman as 72-year-old Jeanette (Jessica) Chantry.

The Mandeville Fire Department, Mandeville Police Department and State Fire Marshal‘s Office are assisting with the investigation.

A spokesman for St. Tammany Parish Fire said no foul play is suspected at this time.

