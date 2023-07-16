Open in App
Guards take big lead into the 8th but Rangers bounce back

By Associated Press,

7 days ago

(Above video is a recent story about Guadians’ player Steve Kwan playing chess)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung’s two-run single capped a four-run eighth inning as the AL West-leading Texas Rangers rallied past the Cleveland Guardians 6-5 on Sunday, completing a three-game series sweep.

All four runs in the inning came off Trevor Stephan (4-4), who walked Marcus Semien and Corey Seager with one out before giving up an RBI single to Nathaniel Lowe, an RBI double to Adolis Garcia and a single to Jung’.

The Guardians have lost four straight, their longest losing streak of the season.

Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and Semien hit homers to open each half of the first inning, only the second time that has happened this season. It previously happened on June 26 at Seattle, by the Washington Nationals’ Lane Thomas and the Mariners’ J.P. Crawford.

Kwan had four hits and three RBI. David Fry, who graduated from nearby Grapevine High, hit a two-run homer in the eighth to give the Guardians a 5-2 lead.

Lowe also singled home Semien in the third inning.

Guardians rookie Tanner Bibee allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out six, walked one, and was nearly struck in the head by a liner from Seager in the fifth inning. The ball grazed the top of Bibee’s glove as he attempted to field.

Cleveland plans a bullpen game for Monday’s series opener at Pittsburgh against RHP Quinn Priester, who will make his major league debut.

