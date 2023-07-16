Open in App
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Blue Jays looking to bring back All-Star pitcher

By Steve DelVecchio,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtuBS_0nSJScRR00

Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider (14) walks back to the dugout during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly interested in a reunion with a player who used to be one of the best on their roster.

Marcus Stroman has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate heading into the deadline. According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score , the Blue Jays are “one of the teams that have expressed strong interest” in Stroman.

Levine added that the Cubs and Blue Jays have done “due diligence” on each other’s farm systems.

If the Cubs do make Stroman available, the Blue Jays will have plenty of competition on the trade market. The right-hander is 10-6 with a 2.88 ERA in 20 starts this season and just made his second All-Star Game appearance.

Stroman, 32, began his career in Toronto. He pitched for the Blue Jays for six seasons before being traded to the New York Mets at the 2019 deadline. Stroman missed the beginning of the 2020 season with a torn calf muscle and then opted out due to the pandemic.

After making 33 starts and compiling a 3.02 ERA with the Mets in 2011, Stroman signed a three-year, $71 million free-agent deal with the Cubs. He recently made it clear in a tweet that he is not pleased with his current situation .

The post Report: Blue Jays looking to bring back All-Star pitcher appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oliver Marmol rains F-bombs on umpire after ejection
Saint Louis, MO8 hours ago
Report: Cardinals will only trade Nolan Arenado under 1 circumstance
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Florida A&M suspends football activity over rap video
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Draymond Green branded ‘insecure’ by 2012 NBA Draft classmate
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Austin Peay football player dies in car accident
Clarksville, TN10 hours ago
Final Resting Places: Famous Figures Buried in Georgia
Atlanta, GA13 days ago
Broncos share encouraging Javonte Williams injury update
Denver, CO33 minutes ago
1 person was notably absent from Joel Embiid’s wedding
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV14 days ago
This Tiny, Picturesque Town in Florida was Recently Named One of the Top Summer Destinations in the United States
Crystal River, FL18 days ago
Thunderstorms To Target San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Mountains On Sunday
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Caleb Williams wanted USC to poach rival player
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Astros, Rays in hot pursuit of 1 pitcher before MLB trade deadline
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Opinion: Homeless people harassed, ripped off in Denver hotel horrors
Denver, CO1 day ago
Bryce Harper makes spectacular catch at first base
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Profanity 101: Rahm Emanuel's Unconventional Advice to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
Chicago, IL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy