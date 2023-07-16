Open in App
TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of July 14, 2023

By Dailyn Wells,

7 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 14 include:

  • US 87 southbound right lane will be closed from Annatto Creek to FM 1719. Expected to re-open on Wednesday morning.
  • The right and center northbound lanes of I-27 from 45th to 26th will be closed Tuesday through Thursday for patching through the construction.
  • The 26th St. northbound on-ramp of I-27 will be closed on Wednesday for patching.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.

