Dodgers News: Free Agent Signing Getting Closer to Big Leagues for LA

One move that the Dodgers made a short while ago may have gone under the radar but could prove to be potentially beneficial if all works out. That would be the team signing former MLB closer Ken Giles to a minor league deal earlier in the season.

Giles has battled injuries over the last few years but he was once one of the better closers in the game. He was recently assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City as he continues his path back to the big leagues.

Giles owns a career ERA of just 2.72 and has 115 total saves. The last time we saw the veteran pitcher play a decent amount of games in a season was back in 2019 when he was with the Toronto Blue Jays. During that year, he put up 23 saves and held an ERA of 1.87.

Giles could be the latest pitcher in a long line that gets their career back on track with LA. The Dodgers have been known to work magic on players that have been out of the league or were dismissed by other teams, to then turn them back into productive players. If anything, maybe Giles can show he still has something left in the tank and LA gets another potential arm to use out of the pen. It’s a low risk move that could possibly benefit the team down the stretch.

The team also got some good news on injured pitcher Ryan Pepiot as he made a rehab assignment earlier this week. He looked solid in it, allowing just one run over two innings pitched. He is making his way back from an oblique injury that has sidelined him for the entire season.

If he can make his return to the Dodgers, it would be a big boost to the club. They have lacked stability in their pitching rotation due to injuries and inconsistent play this season. Pepiot showed major promise towards the end of last year and was reminding everyone why he was once a top prospect in the organization.

As he continues his journey back to the show, LA will likely be cautious with him to avoid further injury. The team could use all the help they can get down the stretch as they go for another potential World Series.