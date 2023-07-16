Open in App
MCH Radiology Director rides to raise MS awareness

By Zachary Bordner,

7 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jerry Hild, the Medical Center Health Radiology Director, took part in the Bike MS: Cactus & Crude Ride 2023 this weekend.

The Cactus and Crude Ride aims to raise money and awareness for MS and the individuals impacted and living with MS.

MS stands for Multiple Sclerosis, “an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. This interruption of communication signals causes unpredictable symptoms such as numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness and/or paralysis. Everyone’s experience with MS is different and these losses may be temporary or long lasting,” according to the National MS Society.

You can learn more about the ride and the money they have raised so far on the National MS Society website .

