2023 high school football: 4 Toledo-area sleeper teams to watch

With all of the shuffling of high school teams amongst leagues this fall, the phrase “sleeper team” might be a little difficult to define.

It’s going to take a road map to figure out which team is in which conference, with Toledo’s Catholic schools heading off to play in a Detroit-area league, programs jumping from the former Three Rivers Athletic Conference to an expanded Northern Lakes League, and other moves that will affect just about every northwest Ohio circuit.

Let’s take a look at football teams that finished around the .500 mark last year. Which of those teams could come on strong this fall?

Here are four that could qualify as sleepers:

FINDLAY

In spite of all the recruiting hype surrounding quarterback Ryan Montgomery and the question of whether he will join his brother, Luke, at Ohio State or look elsewhere, Findlay only managed to go 5-5 a year ago in regular-season play.

What the Trojans faced in 2022 was a monster of a schedule in the final year of the TRAC. The worst loss, 50-17, came to a Central Catholic team that won the Division II state championship. Whitmer (7-3 regular season) also sacked Findlay with a big loss in league play, 38-14, and Findlay also lost 18-10 to a St. John’s Jesuit squad that went .500 during the regular season. All of that came after season-opening losses to what were, at the time, the two best teams in the NLL, Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg.

Findlay lands in the NLL’s Buckeye Division following the TRAC’s blow-up, where AW, Perrysburg, and Whitmer await. Whitmer has four first-team all-district players returning (D-I defensive player of the year Jasen Kelly, defensive lineman Napoleon Jemison, and offensive linemen Carter Lowe and Landon Brown), and AW and Perrysburg will certainly reload. But with Montgomery, a first-team all-district pick last year as a sophomore, and another first-team pick in linebacker Nathan Riegle returning, Findlay will have a shot if the Trojans can step up in the trenches following Luke Montgomery’s graduation.

While Central remains on the schedule as a nonleague foe in Week 1, the tests begin in earnest Sept. 29, when the Trojans face Anthony Wayne (home), Perrysburg (road), and Whitmer (road) on consecutive Fridays.

PORT CLINTON

Taking a stab at Port Clinton’s fate might be a bit of a shot in the dark. Realignment comes into play in the Sandusky Bay Conference’s Bay Division, with Oak Harbor, last year’s Bay Division champion, off to the Northern Buckeye Conference and Bellevue, which beat Port Clinton 24-14 at the start of the 2022 season, moving from the Lake to the Bay.

Port Clinton went 5-5 last season after advancing to the Division IV state semifinals in 2021. But the Redskins return Dagan Myers, who ran for 1,053 yards and 17 total touchdowns a year ago. The rushing yardage total is tops among Toledo-area returnees, and the touchdown total is third-best.

The key test for the Redskins will come in the SBC Bay opener Sept. 22 at Huron against a Tigers team that came a one-point overtime loss to Oak Harbor short of winning the Bay a year ago.

PATRICK HENRY

The Patriots are back on this list for a second straight year. Patrick Henry was caught in the middle of a competitive pack in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League last season. While Liberty Center ran the table in the NWOAL, just two games separated second and sixth place, a pack that included Patrick Henry.

Why single out the Patriots, who went 6-4 last year and were the No. 10 seed in the Division VI playoffs? While they lost to both of the 4-3 teams that they were tied with in Wauseon and Bryan, their 20-14 victory over Archbold in Week 10 was the only loss in league play for the Blue Streaks outside of Liberty Center.

Then there’s what Patrick Henry has coming back. The Patriots boast a top returning passer in the area in Nash Meyer (2,239 yards, 3rd-best among returnees, and 18 touchdowns, seventh-best among returnees), and the area’s No. 2 returning receiver in Landon Johnson (919 yards). Johnson was the Division VI co-offensive player of the year while Meyer was a second-team selection.

Weeks 5 through 7 will tell the tale for the Patriots: Sept. 15 at home against Bryan, Sept. 22 at Wauseon, and Sept. 29 at Liberty Center.

EDON

It was Ottawa Hills’ year in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference last year, with the Green Bears sweeping league competition en route to an 8-1 regular-season record. But Edon, which ran the table in the TAAC two years ago in prolific passer Drew Gallehue’s senior year, has another signal-caller in place who can put up big numbers.

While Ottawa Hills returns two second-team all-district players in offensive lineman Jack Vicente and defensive lineman Jack Perozek, the Green Bears will have to go up against Edon’s Kyler Sapp, who threw for 2,905 yards and 26 touchdowns a year ago for the Bombers.

Edon had a drop-off last season, going 5-5 and picking up the No. 16 seed for the Division VII playoffs after going 9-1 and garnering the No. 2 seed two years ago. But Sapp is the area’s top returning passer in terms of yardage and touchdowns, and there’s every possibility that the TAAC race could come down to the regular-season finale between the Green Bears and the Bombers on Oct. 20 in Edon.

How last year’s predictions went: One correct (Southview, from 4-6 in 2021 to 8-2 in 2022), one technically correct (St. John’s Jesuit, from 4-5 to 5-5), two pushes (Patrick Henry, 6-4 both years, and Northwood, from 4-4 to 5-5).