3 Killed in Violent I-5 Freeway Traffic Collision

NORWALK,CA, July 16 (KNN) — Three people were killed in a violent collision early Sunday morning, prompting a full freeway closure for two hours that had opened to one lane until the scene was cleared.

Nathan Holguin / KNN

The wreck was reported just before 2:30 a.m. on the northbound I-5 Freeway between Imperial Highway and the I-605 Freeway.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived to find a three-vehicle crash involving a red compact, a white sedan and a possible tow truck.

Multiple patients were reportedly trapped within the wreckage. The LACoFD pronounced at least three people, possibly all males, deceased at scene.

Another one to two patients were transported to area trauma centers in unknown conditions.

At the time of the crash, only the HOV lane remained open with heavy traffic backing up through the area.

Nathan Holguin, Video Journalist / KNN

