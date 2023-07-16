Open in App
4-year-old girl dies after choking on food at Costco

By Vivian Chow,

7 days ago

( KTLA ) – A 4-year-old girl has died after choking on food at a Costco store in Washington state.

The incident happened at a Costco in Kennewick, Washington, on July 9, according to local news station KNDU.

The girl was believed to be eating a hot dog at the time, the Benton County Coroner told the outlet.

As the girl was choking, bystanders in the store attempted to use CPR and an AED to help the girl, officials said. The choking incident was “heavily witnessed” by shoppers and employees, according to reports.

Once they arrived, EMS staff reportedly removed some food from the girl’s mouth before transporting her to a local hospital.

Child thrown from carnival ride in Illinois, flown to hospital

The girl later died at the hospital from asphyxia due to choking, KNDU reported.

According to officials, no autopsy was conducted on the girl because the choking was witnessed and emergency staff were on the scene.

The Costco store was closed early for business that day, but reopened the next day. No further details were released on the case.

The Benton County Coroner said the girl was only a few days away from her fifth birthday when the incident occurred.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

