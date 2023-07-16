UPDATE* Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Interstate Bridge

UPDATE: The Marinette Police Department has released the name of the victim in this accident and has identified a person of interest and located the suspect vehicle. The victim is David J. Fournier, 48, Menominee. The person of interest is cooperating with law enforcement authorities and the investigation. There is no threat to the public.

MARINETTE — A 48-year-old male bicyclist died early Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on the Interstate Bridge.

Marinette County 911 dispatch received a call at 2:18 a.m., according to a statement from the Marinette Police Department. The location of the incident is in the City of Marinette, the release states.

When officers arrived they found the male unresponsive. They immediately started to render life-saving measures. The man was pronounced deceased on scene as a result of his injuries sustained in the incident, authorities said.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification to the family.

The vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene and police are asking anyone with information to call 715-732-5200.

Other agencies provided assistance included the Marinette Fire Department, Aurora Medical Center- Bay Area EMS personnel, Marinette Emergency Rescue Squad, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office, Menominee Fire Department and Menominee Police Department.