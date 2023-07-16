Nicole Kidman Breaks Silence on Viral Miniskirt Cover for Vanity Fair

Susannah Ireland/Reuters

Nicole Kidman is standing by her decision to don a micro miniskirt for a Vanity Fair cover last year, a shoot that sparked an online debate about fashion and women’s bodies. “I make the most random, crazy choices. I call them ‘teenage choices’ because I just don’t ever think of consequences,” the 56-year-old actor told Australia’s Stellar magazine in a new interview. “Part of my brain just doesn’t think like that. I just go, ‘Oh, I’m going to wear that; it reminds me of my school uniform.’ Or ‘Oh my God, yeah, I’d love to do that.’” The actor went on to explain that she had steered clear of the heated criticism her Miu Miu miniskirt and bralette set had provoked. “I want for myself just to keep going, ‘Oh, well, I’m trying something or I wanted to do it,’” she continued. “It was fun. That was my choice. And yeah, I own it. I’m accountable. Whatever. I take responsibility. Nobody else chose it.”

