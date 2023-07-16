Open in App
Itemlive.com

POLICE LOG 7/17/23

By Daily Item Staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLesG_0nSJHrcH00

All address information, particularly arrests, reflects police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to The Daily Item . Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle that hit a tree, causing the airbags to deploy at 11:29 a.m. Saturday at 451 Essex St.
A woman reported hitting a parked car at 5:46 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Rockland Street. Officers reported no visible damage and assisted the involved parties.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision at 8:07 p.m. Saturday at Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road. The caller reported her gray Cadillac SUV was struck by an unknown motorist in the parking lot who departed without leaving their information.

Complaint

A report of a loud barbecue at 10:39 p.m. Saturday at 21 Superior St. Partygoers were advised to turn down the volume.

Suspicious Activity

A woman reported unknown parties knocked on her windows at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at 17 Doherty Circle. Officers checked the area and determined the report was unfounded.

PEABODY

Summons

Yan Nunes Venancio , 27, of 31 Central St., will be summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Accidents

A report of a vehicle that crashed into a tree at 1:39 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Northfield Road and Tammie Lane.

A report of a vehicle into a tree at 3:38 p.m. Saturday at 58 Lynn St. The operator of the vehicle was out walking around and walked away from the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital from her residence.

A report of a car driving aggressively that struck a motor vehicle in the area at 4:46 p.m. at Kappy’s Fine Wine & Spirits, 175 Andover St.

Animal

A report of a loose white dog at 4:03 p.m. Saturday at 168 Lake St. The dog was located and kept it in a car near Huntington Woods until officers arrived. The animal was brought back to its house.

Disturbances

A report of a party with excessive music noise at 12:07 a.m. Saturday at 39 Osborne St.

A report of a dispute between a mother and her son at 2:01 p.m. Saturday at Sunoco, 1 Lynn St. The juvenile bailed from the car. The parties were reunited and went on their way.

A report of a man in the street obstructing traffic at 3:06 p.m. Saturday at Dunkin’, 3 Central St. The man was taken to Salem Hospital.

Fraud

A party reported he was scammed at 9:56 a.m. Saturday at 382 Lynnfield St.

Stolen Property

A report of a moped stolen at 4:46 p.m. Saturday on Hingston Street. Officers documented the loss.

Suspicious Activity

A report of a shirtless man using a flashlight to go around cars at 9:33 p.m. Saturday on Fountain Street. Officers said the person stated he was looking for a gold ring and walked into his house and shut the door when officers asked if he wanted assistance.

The post POLICE LOG 7/17/23 appeared first on Itemlive .

