Jadakiss Discusses His Relationship With Kanye West: “I’ve Met 5 or 6 Different Kanye’s”

By Cole Blake,

7 days ago

Jadakiss recently admitted that Kanye West isn’t as “awesome” as he once was. Appearing on a recent episode of The Adam Friedland Show , Jadakiss reflected on his relationship with the disgraced rapper and how he’s changed over the years. The conversation arose after Friedland asked if The Lox rapper was a fan of Kanye and JAY-Z’s hit song “Brothers In Paris,” as the comedian puts it.

Jadakiss admits “it was a good song” in response. From there, Friedland inquires as to how Kanye is doing these days. “I’ve met like five or six different Kanye’s,” Jadakiss said. “The first four was awesome. The last two was a little bit…”

Jadakiss With Kanye West At Radio City Music Hall

Jadakiss and Kanye West during Boost Mobile Rock Corp – September 24, 2005 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

It’s not the first time Jadakiss has commented on Kanye West’s recent controversial behavior. Speaking with TMZ , last October, Jadakiss called for fans to pray for Ye and expressed optimism that he will eventually redeem himself. “Everybody need to pray for Kanye and let the Lord work it out. He’ll be alright,” he said. “I’m always for the artists. Some say and do d*mb stuff, but I’m always for the artist.” As to whether he’ll get back on track, Jada replied: “Definitely. They build you up to kick you back down to build you up again.”

Regardless of his recent feelings about Kanye, Jadakiss still collaborated with the rapper on his 2021 album, Donda , for the track “Jesus Lord Pt. 2.” Jadakiss worked on the song with Jay Electronica , Swizz Beatz and his LOX partners Styles P and Sheek Louch.

Jadakiss Sits Down With Adam Friedland

He discussed the making of the song with HipHopDX afterward. “Someone from Ye’s camp actually reached out to my older son,” Jada told the outlet. “Then Ye called us the next day after Verzuz, he hit me the next morning. We flew straight there and went straight to the studio and knocked the song out. It was ill. It was a different experience for us, but it was super dope.”

