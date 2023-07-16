Open in App
TAPinto.net

Nutley Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Members in May and June

By TAPinto Nutley Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9zbG_0nSJGVV200

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Chamber of Commerce continues to grow. In May and June 2023, four new local businesses joined the chamber. 16 businesses and service organizations renewed their membership.

New Nutley Chamber of Commerce members are:

* Groundworks Café and Lounge
* JC's Art Designs
* Taqueria Muchachos
* Zelta Design & Build

Renewing members are:

* Century 21 Award Agency
* Cowan's Public
* Dassa Haines Architectural Group
* Eastwick College
* IWF Wrestling
* Nutley KIA
* Nutley Educational Foundation
* Nutley Family Service Bureau
* Nutley Music Boosters Association
* Nutley Thriving Survivors
* Nutley Women's Networking Group
* Pretty Handy
* Pruned Right
* Spencer Savings Bank
* The Delgen Press
* Trio Jewelers

The Nutley Chamber of Commerce meets on the third Thursday of every month for Networking Luncheons and the last Thursday of the month for evening after hours mixers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nutley, NJ newsLocal Nutley, NJ
Four Livingston Students Earn Coveted Spots in Paper Mill Musical Theatre Conservatory
Livingston, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Madison's Damiano's Service Center Honored
Madison, NJ7 hours ago
This Week: Heavily-Anticipated Les Misérables Premieres, Genealogical Society of Bergen County General Meeting
Ridgewood, NJ7 hours ago
West Orange Resident & Director of Riley's Path Fund Announces Scholarship Recipients
West Orange, NJ4 hours ago
Essex County Leaders Gather in Montclair to Dedicate Albert Pelham Sports Complex
Montclair, NJ4 hours ago
Millburn Parks & Recreation Department Names Kate Schneider July 2023 Millburn RECognize Recipient
Millburn, NJ2 days ago
Heart of the City Returns to Rahway on August 5th
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Grant from The Summit Foundation Supports Literacy NJ's ESL Program in Summit
Summit, NJ19 hours ago
Paramus Council Seeking to Create Two New Municipal Positions
Paramus, NJ1 day ago
Meet Ulysses S. Grant in a Blast From the Past Library Event
Belmar, NJ6 hours ago
Cranford Recap: Library Expansion, Teens Heading to Nationals, & More
Cranford, NJ18 hours ago
Bayonne Fire Department Welcomes Four New Members
Bayonne, NJ23 hours ago
South Orange Mulls Dropping ‘Township’ from Name, Changing Leader’s title to ‘Mayor’
South Orange, NJ7 hours ago
Hamilton, Robbinsville to Celebrate Safe Communities at National Night Out
Robbinsville, NJ1 day ago
Newark Teens ‘Hammer Away’ to Promising Hands-On Careers
Newark, NJ12 hours ago
Down D Islands Roti Shop Hosts Ribbon Cutting with City of Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Colombian Independence Celebrated in New Brunswick with Food, Fun
New Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Out-of-State Fife & Drums Helps Somerville Celebrate Colonial Heritage
Somerville, NJ1 day ago
Kenilworth's Fearvana Yoga is Moving to New Location
Kenilworth, NJ1 day ago
Fair Lawn National Night Out Set for August 1
Fair Lawn, NJ2 days ago
Middletown's Lexi Mason: This Sunday, July 23 marks the 10-Year-Angelversary.
Middletown, NJ1 day ago
Totowa Officials, Community Hear from Tree Expert
Totowa, NJ1 day ago
North Plainfield Names Somerset School Principal
North Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Watch MilltownTV15's Highlight Video of 2023 Milltown Fourth of July Parade
Milltown, NJ3 hours ago
A Touch of Three Restaurant Opening in Former Essex House Location
West Orange, NJ1 day ago
The Nines Perform at Berkeley Heights Recreation 2023 Summer Concert Series
Berkeley Heights, NJ1 day ago
Kenilworth Recap: Services for Fire Chief, Nearby Wine Bar Closes, Local Yoga Studio Moves to New Location
Kenilworth, NJ12 hours ago
NJ Repertory Company to World Premiere "A Tailor Near Me"
Long Branch, NJ2 hours ago
Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey PUBLIC NOTICE
Prospect Park, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy