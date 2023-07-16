Nutley Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Members in May and June





NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Chamber of Commerce continues to grow. In May and June 2023, four new local businesses joined the chamber. 16 businesses and service organizations renewed their membership.

New Nutley Chamber of Commerce members are:

* Groundworks Café and Lounge

* JC's Art Designs

* Taqueria Muchachos

* Zelta Design & Build

Renewing members are:

* Century 21 Award Agency

* Cowan's Public

* Dassa Haines Architectural Group

* Eastwick College

* IWF Wrestling

* Nutley KIA

* Nutley Educational Foundation

* Nutley Family Service Bureau

* Nutley Music Boosters Association

* Nutley Thriving Survivors

* Nutley Women's Networking Group

* Pretty Handy

* Pruned Right

* Spencer Savings Bank

* The Delgen Press

* Trio Jewelers

The Nutley Chamber of Commerce meets on the third Thursday of every month for Networking Luncheons and the last Thursday of the month for evening after hours mixers.