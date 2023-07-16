What Roads Are Closed from Saturday Night’s Flash Flooding in Upper Makefield?





DOYLESTOWN, PA—Following flash flooding that killed five people and left two young children missing and presumed dead, PennDOT is warning that four roads near the Delaware River in Lower Makefield, Upper Makefield and Solebury Township have been closed pending search-and-rescue and cleanup efforts.

About 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, the area received approximately six inches of rain in a few hours. Flash flooding occurred on Taylorsville Road and Washington Crossing Road near Houghs Creek.

As of Sunday, PennDOT was warning motorists to avoid the following roads while cleanup efforts continue:

Route 32/River Road from Woodside Road to Route 532/General Washington Memorial Boulevard in Upper Makefield and Lower Makefield townships.

Route 232/Windy Bush Road between Aquetong Road and Route 32/River Road in Solebury Township.

Route 532/Washington Crossing Road between Dolington Road and Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township.

Taylorsville Road between Woodside Road and Route 532/Washington Crossing Road in Lower Makefield and Upper Makefield townships.

