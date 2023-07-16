Open in App
Police identify woman killed in Florence head-on crash

By Fox 19 Digital Staff,

7 days ago
A driver who was in critical condition after a head-on crash in Florence has died from her injuries, according to Lieutenant Jeff Mallery of the Florence Police Department.

The victim in the crash has been identified as Megan Ruoff, 34 of Florence.

Officers say they were called to U.S. 42 near Grand Avenue around 10:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered that Ruoff, who was driving a white Nissan, was traveling westbound on U.S.42 came across into the eastbound lanes and hit a red Chevrolet Malibu head-on, officers said.

Police say that Ruoff was taken to St. Elizabeth in Florence with life-threatening injuries and later died..

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

