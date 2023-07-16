Open in App
AZFamily

Man dead after reportedly drowning at Lake Pleasant

By AZFamily Digital News Staff,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Peoria, AZ newsLocal Peoria, AZ
Boat deemed “total loss” after fire breaks out at Lake Pleasant
Peoria, AZ6 hours ago
6 people displaced after early morning house fire in Glendale
Glendale, AZ9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dog reunites with rescuers after being hit by SUV in Mesa
Mesa, AZ21 hours ago
Motorcycle rider dead after bike catches fire on Loop 101 in Tempe
Tempe, AZ21 hours ago
Two-vehicle crash in east Phoenix sends young girl to hospital
Phoenix, AZ5 hours ago
Teen hospitalized after early morning hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Injuries reported after Valley Metro bus crashes into Best Buy at Tempe Marketplace
Tempe, AZ22 hours ago
At least one dead after multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Tempe
Tempe, AZ21 hours ago
4 injured, man arrested after overnight shooting at Westgate in Glendale
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
“Irate” man obstructs traffic by jumping on vehicle hood in Tempe after 2-car crash
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Man dies suddenly after being detained by Phoenix police
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Boyfriend and girlfriend hospitalized after shooting in south Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
4 shot in Westgate parking lot, suspect arrested
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Rollover crash blocking multiple lanes on Loop 202 westbound in Chandler
Chandler, AZ1 day ago
Arizona woman returns to find car destroyed in massive propane fire
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Dozens of cars burn in Phoenix propane business fire
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
25 people displaced after apartment fire breaks out in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Firefighters save no injuries, buildings saved after fire in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
AZFAMILY | Crash leaves people injured on Loop 202 near Loop 101 merge
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Mesa police seek suspect involved in April business robbery
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Dozens left without a car after propane fire spreads to airport parking lot in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Witnesses describe fire, explosions from a Phoenix business
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Phoenix propane fire aftermath looks like a dystopian scrapyard
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
San Tan Valley man sentenced to 14 years for crash that left 3 teens dead
San Tan Valley, AZ2 days ago
Couple arrested in torture, death of a weeks old puppy in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Propane company has no comment on fire near Phoenix Sky Harbor
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Phoenix residents say neighbor died from heat after AC broke down
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
City of Glendale cracking down on unlicensed sober living homes
Glendale, AZ19 hours ago
Family sues after murder suspect allegedly kills cellmate in Phoenix jail
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
More than two dozens cars damaged after propane fire near Phoenix Sky Harbor
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy