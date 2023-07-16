Cardinals Slugger Loosely Linked To Red Sox As Trade Rumors Heat Up

The St. Louis Cardinals are having a tumultuous season and big changes will be made.

While the front office has come out and claimed that they are just looking to retool for next year and would like to keep their core together, they'd be wise to hear all incoming offers.

One player who fits into their core is second baseman Brendan Donovan, but the right offer could pry him away according to Baseball Essential's Kade Kistner, who linked the young stud to the Boston Red Sox .

"Donovan could be on the trade block, along with every other Cardinals player who could bring in a significant haul," Kistner wrote. "In terms of fitting with the future plans of the Red Sox, Donovan might make the most sense. He plays second base, third base and in the outfield. Couple that with the fact he is slashing .284/.369/.407 and is under team control through the 2028 season, the draw for Boston might be too much. "Donovan would require a hefty package of prospects to get a deal through but with Boston's fifth-ranked farm system, they have the ammunition to get it done."

Donovan is hitting .283 with 18 extra-base hits including 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, a .789 OPS and 116 OPS+ in 83 games. He also is the reigning National League Gold Glove winner for his work as a utility player last season.

The idea of the Red Sox acquiring a player of Donovan's caliber would be highly intriguing for Boston and I'm sure St. Louis would love to pluck some top talent from their growing farm system but the trade doesn't really make sense.

The Cardinals have a potential perennial All-Star on their hands and have no incentive to trade him. Boston would love an upgrade up the middle for 2023 but their farm system is overcrowded with top infield prospects as it is, trading for another impact player in the infield would further complicate matters. It's also been Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's identity to take the small swings, not make blockbuster trades.

With the trade deadline steadily approaching and the Cardinals sitting at an embarrassing 40-53 record, it's tough to tell who's going to be moved but Donovan's job in St. Louis appears to be safe.

