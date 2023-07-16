Eminem Surprises Crowd at Ed Sheeran Concert in Detroit With 'Lose Yourself' Performance

Eminem surprised his hometown crowd by dropping in for Ed Sheeran 's concert in Detroit Saturday.

The "Slim Shady" rapper showed up to Detroit's Ford Field -- where Sheeran was making the latest stop in his Mathematics Tour -- for an impromptu performance of "Lose Yourself."

Sheeran kicked things off by performing the first 30 seconds of the hit track before being joined on stage by the rapper himself for the major surprise.

The duo then wowed the crowd with their own rendition of"Stan," with Sheeran providing the Dido singing while Eminem delivered his rapped verses as he paced the stage.

"I appreciate you, Detroit," Eminem said as he and Sheeran were met by a roar of applause after their two-song surprise. "I love you!"

"Detroit. What a moment," Sheeran captioned a clip from Saturday's show.

The concert appearance is rare for Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers -- but not the first time he's performed on stage with Sheeran.

Eminem and the "Shape Of You" singer teamed up at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in November, where Eminem was being ushered into the HOF's 2022 class.

They've also collaborated on several tracks together, including 2017's "River" "Remember the Name" (2019) and "Those Kinda Nights" (2020).

Sheeran paid homage to both Eminem and the Michigan city throughout the night rocking a black tour shirt emblazoned with the words "DETROIT" written on it before giving the crowd a three-song encore in a customized Detroit Lions jersey. The NFL jersey featured a No. 5 on the front and the name "Mathers" on the back.

Sheeran is due next in Nashville on July 22 before continuing his stadium tour. The Mathematics Tour will close things out in Los Angeles on September 23.

RELATED CONTENT:

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married With Hailie Jade as a Bridesmaid

50 Cent Says He's Bringing Eminem's '8 Mile' to Television

Ed Sheeran Opens Concert After Khalid Involved in Car Accident