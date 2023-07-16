San Antonio-Based Chain Pizza Patrón Is Gearing Up for a Major Texas Expansion

“With 89 stores in San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Laredo, the Rio Grande Valley, and Arizona, the company is hoping to strengthen its foothold in those markets with 160 new locations over the next five years,” the article shares.
Leading the expansion will be Pizza Patrón’s recently appointed Chief Operations Officer Guy Carney , the former Director of Restaurant Openings at Cava, who tells the Business Journal that “one of his biggest priorities is modernizing the employee training process to retain and grow talent as it opens more restaurants.”
Headquartered in San Antonio, the American pizza chain has built a reputation for fusing the “bold flavors of Latin culture with pizza,” according to its website — serving pizzas topped with Mexican chorizo, Chihuahua cheese, and poblano cream sauce.
