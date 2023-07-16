Open in App
San Antonio-Based Chain Pizza Patrón Is Gearing Up for a Major Texas Expansion

By Elise McCorkle,

7 days ago
Pizza Patrón , a fast-casual chain known for dishing out pizzas “with a Latin-inspired twist,” recently announced major expansion plans — and San Antonio is on its list of targetted cities.

What Now San Antonio reached out to Pizza Patrón to inquire about the upcoming San Antonio area outposts, but representatives could not provide further information before publication.

Nevertheless, a recent report by the San Antonio Business Journal offers additional insight.

“With 89 stores in San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Laredo, the Rio Grande Valley, and Arizona, the company is hoping to strengthen its foothold in those markets with 160 new locations over the next five years,” the article shares.

Leading the expansion will be Pizza Patrón’s recently appointed Chief Operations Officer Guy Carney , the former Director of Restaurant Openings at Cava, who tells the Business Journal that “one of his biggest priorities is modernizing the employee training process to retain and grow talent as it opens more restaurants.”

Headquartered in San Antonio, the American pizza chain has built a reputation for fusing the “bold flavors of Latin culture with pizza,” according to its website — serving pizzas topped with Mexican chorizo, Chihuahua cheese, and poblano cream sauce.

Follow Pizza Patrón on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

