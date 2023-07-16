Top five takeaways from second day of Turning Point Action conference



T he Turning Point Action conference wrapped up this weekend after several more lawmakers and political commentators gave speeches to the nearly 6,000 attendees.

The event featured remarks from several members of Congress , as well as presidential candidates, over two days. An overarching theme in many speeches was an opposition to the American involvement in Ukraine's war with Russia .

THREE TAKEAWAYS FROM DAY ONE OF TURNING POINT ACTION CONFERENCE

Here are the top five takeaways from the second day of the conservative conference.

Donald Trump wins GOP nominee straw poll

In the straw poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group over the course of the event, former President Donald Trump blew every other candidate out of the water. Receiving 85% of the vote for the preferred Republican nominee for president, Trump was overwhelmingly the favorite. This result deviates significantly from his standing in national polls of GOP primary voters — showing him at just under 60%. Businessman Perry Johnson came in second with 7.8%, and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) followed with 4.3%.

Trump and Johnson spoke during the event. DeSantis was not in attendance, which became ammunition for the Trump campaign to attack him for abandoning his home state of Florida.

Speakers tout Trump for president in 2024

Speakers throughout the day included Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), who has endorsed Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Steve Bannon. Each made their case in favor of why the former president should return to the Oval Office in 2024.

"Donald J. Trump will be the Republican nominee. Donald J. Trump will receive north of 80 million votes, and Donald J. Trump is going to be the 47th president of the United States!" Bannon told the crowd. Trump Jr. further noted that his father appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court.

Vivek Ramaswamy shows strong numbers

Fellow presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy received relatively strong numbers in the event's straw poll, with 51% listing him as their second choice for the GOP nomination, while 2% said he was their first choice. Ramaswamy spoke during the first day of the conference, and a source involved in the event said he left a good impression on the crowd.

Further, 22% said Ramaswamy should be vice president, putting him behind only Kari Lake and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

2024 Republican presidential candidate flop

Another presidential candidate, former Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, received a cold welcome from the crowd. When Hutchinson took the stage, he was met with booing from attendees, which continued well into his speech. At one point, a "Trump" chant broke out as he spoke.

Speakers and attendees reject involvement in Ukraine war

The day's speakers homed in on a significant point of grievance with the federal government: weapons and funds being sent to Ukraine. Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), as well as Vance, made special mention of the United States's role in the war.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Specifically, Greene accused the U.S. of placing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "above the great American people."

Attendees appeared to agree with the speakers' opposition to supporting Ukraine. In the straw poll, more than 95% said they do not support U.S. involvement in the conflict.