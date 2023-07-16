Open in App
News 8 WROC

Harmful algal blooms detected at Conesus Lake

By Kayla Bianchi,

7 days ago

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Harmful algal blooms have been observed at Conesus Lake, according to the Livingston County Department of Health .

Officials say the blue-green algae was detected on Friday, primarily along the shoreline of the northern portion of Conesus Lake extending southerly to Long Point Park.

Livingston County officials are asking people to avoid direct contact with discolored water or scum on the surface, advising both people and pets not to swim in or drink the water as health issues can arise. They say problems such as itching, rashes, fever, and vomiting can occur, and if contact with harmful algae does happen, wash with soap and clean water to remove algal material.

County officials note that the public water supply is safe for drinking, and the Department of Health is continuing to monitor algae blooms at the lake.

Questions may be directed to the Livingston County Department of Health Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. by calling (585) 243-7280 or by e-mail: dept-of-health@co.livingston.ny.us .

