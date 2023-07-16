Ex-Jet Sam Darnold reveals reason for selecting 49ers as spot to restart career

Former Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold revealed exactly what stood about the 49ers during his first experience as a free agent, and why he chose the 49ers as his next stop.

“Guys are open,” Darnold said of why he signed in San Francisco on the “Pardon My Take ” podcast . “I mean, there’s a lot of guys open on dang near every play,”

The first-round bust for the Jets, selected No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, has been given his third shot at success in the NFL with one of the league’s premier franchises after failures in Carolina and New York.

“It just seems like there’s a ton of answers,” Darnold continued. “Great run game. I mean, whenever you can have a great run game as a quarterback, that’s always a comforting feeling.”

Darnold has searched for answers throughout his career, and those constantly eluded him as he compiled a 13-25 record as the Jets starter until he was traded to the Panthers in exchange for three draft picks .

He was benched on multiple occasions as a member of the Panthers, notably for PJ Walker .

The former USC standout’s search for answers included blaming “ghosts” when the Patriots’ blitz packages gave him fits.

Darnold did show some improvement in 2022, where he went 7-3 as a starter for the Panthers with a 92.6 quarterback rating.

He seems to be particularly looking forward to working with offensive guru, and 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan and the variety of skill position players around him.

“But they’ve been there for so long, and Kyle’s been able to understand kind of what everyone does well, what they don’t do well, and I feel like every game plan he uses gets the most out of his guys,” Darnold explained. “That’s a very good feeling as a quarterback, knowing that the coordinator’s going to put everyone in the best position possible.”

Darnold will be in an open competition for the starting job, opposite quarterback Brock Purdy — who’s currently recovering from offseason elbow surgery — and fellow former first-round pick, Trey Lance.