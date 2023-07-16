DeAndre Hopkins: Why the Titans made more sense than the Patriots

The Tennessee Titans put an end to the DeAndre Hopkins' free agency saga .

While it appears that the Titans have won the sweepstakes, it looked like Hopkins was leaning towards the New England Patriots at one point. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were also heavily rumored to be in the mix, but the Titans ultimately held off the competition.

In my opinion, the Titans had a few key advantages over the Patriots that made the team the best suitor for Hopkins.

First of all, Hopkins enters Nashville as the clear top option on offense. The Titans' receiver room, apart from Hopkins, is probably the weakest in the league.

Treylon Burks looked promising as a rookie, but behind him, the team has nothing to speak of. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore are third or fourth options at best, and Kyle Phillips is a slot-exclusive option that might struggle due to his slight fame.

Suffice it to say, Hopkins will be the top dog on the Titans' offense.

Granted, Hopkins would be the best receiver on most NFL teams. However, the Patriots do have a better supporting cast than the Titans. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Devante Parker are solid receivers who will earn targets. Additionally, Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry are quality pass-catching options at the tight end position.

The Titans' top pass-catcher from 2022 was Robert Woods, who is now on the Houston Texans. Woods had 53 catches for 527 yards in 2022, which led Titans' receivers by a wide margin. Tight end Chig Okonkwo was second on the team in receiving yards with just 450 on the year. Hopkins could potentially set a personal receptions record in 2023 as a Titan.

Another advantage held by the Titans is the division the team plays in. The Titans play in the AFC South, which seems to perpetually be one of the weakest divisions in the league. The Patriots, meanwhile, play in the AFC East, which could potentially be the toughest division in the league.

Much ado was made about winning being an important factor in Hopkins' decision, and it would seem the Titans have a better chance of reaching the playoffs than the Patriots do. Would you rather face teams led by CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Trevor Lawrence, or Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, and Josh Allen?

While the Titans likely aren't Super Bowl contenders in 2023, the Patriots aren't either. And unlike the Patriots, the Titans have plenty of targets to dish out. Factor in Hopkins' familiarity with head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, and it makes even more sense that the star decided to head to the Music City.

Featured image via © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK