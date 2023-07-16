Open in App
Photos: Fun day filled with food, art, music in Tremont

By Paul Kiska,

7 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) Taste of Tremont is an annual street festival that showcases the best of Tremont’s food, art and entertainment event organizers say.

The festival drew another large crowd this year.

    Taste of Tremont is an annual event
    Dozens of local restaurants served a variety of food

Many local restaurants including a total of 30 vendors served up a wide variety of, food, drinks, live music while established retail locations and new businesses were also featured.

The event went from noon until 8 p.m. Sunday and drew thousands of people to Tremont’s Professor Avenue.

