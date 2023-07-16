Open in App
KARK 4 News

Pat Green to perform free concert to kick off Hot Springs St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Brandon Ringo,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drSXQ_0nSJBZ8Z00

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Texas country music singer Pat Green will be playing a free concert on Saturday, March 16 to kick off the First Ever 21st Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Hot Springs.

Green is the second celebrity announced for the 2024 edition of the parade, which will feature “Yellowstone” star Forrie J. Smith as the parade starter. In 2023, the parade’s Grand Marshal was country singer Justin Moore.

Yellowstone star named as starter for World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hot Springs

Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said that the concert by Green will be a great way to start the weekend.

“Pat’s had more recognizable hits than you can shake a stick at, and he will be a great start to St. Pat’s weekend,” Arrison said. “St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday next year, so we decided to open the weekend on Saturday with a free concert on Bridge Street.”

World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade bringing singer Justin Moore, Happy Gilmore actor McDonald

The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade annually attracts more than 30,000 fans from across the country to Bridge Street, which Ripley’s Believe It or Not declared the World’s Shortest Street in Everyday Use.

For the latest on the 2024 edition of the festival, head to ShortestStPats.com

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Great Arkansas Beer Festival & The Rock City Margarita Festival coming to Little Rock
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Ten things to do in central Arkansas this weekend
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Hustle & Flow filmmaker Craig Brewer to join Arkansas Cinema Society for screenings and workshop
Little Rock, AR23 hours ago
‘This place is a little more than just pizza’: Little Rock Hungry Howie’s to reopen after March 31 tornado
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Bridgestone donates transportation van to Bryant Boys & Girls Club
Bryant, AR2 days ago
National Hot Dog Day: Yelp rates top 10 places to get franks in central Arkansas
Little Rock, AR4 days ago
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission lifts limits on Lake Conway
Conway, AR23 hours ago
Food insecurity inspires Arkansas family to create free community pantry
North Little Rock, AR20 hours ago
Three $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arkansas
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Traffic Alert: I-40 eastbound traffic in Conway slowed due to accident
Conway, AR2 hours ago
Cinemark reporting highest summer weekend box office gross in company history after Barbie, Oppenheimer debuts
Little Rock, AR1 hour ago
Arkansas lawmaker among those buying out screenings of ‘Sound of Freedom’
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Little Rock police investigating after train hits unoccupied car
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Central Arkansas families and law enforcement come together for annual Missing Persons Event
Benton, AR4 days ago
Police make arrest in Dec 2022 west Little Rock homicide investigation
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Little Rock nonprofit aims to improve teens lives
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Little Rock 911 implementing new system with community still concerned about calls being answered
Little Rock, AR4 days ago
Arkansas father that juvenile convicted of killing his son will not face adult consequences
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Hot Springs man facing murder charges in double homicide
Hot Springs, AR2 days ago
Conway man dies Monday while in police custody
Conway, AR4 days ago
Arkansas Department of Public Safety releases statement on death of Conway inmate
Conway, AR2 days ago
Arkansans thinking about how they would spend $1 billion Powerball prize
Sherwood, AR4 days ago
Arkansas DFA announces new head over racing, marijuana, alcohol & tobacco
Conway, AR4 days ago
Conway man dies after being detained by police
Conway, AR3 days ago
Rep. French Hill adds amendment supporting Little Rock Port Authority project to FAA reauthorization bill
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is not ruling out a special legislative session on tax cuts
Little Rock, AR5 days ago
Parents of 26-year-old man who died in Conway Police custody wants answers
Conway, AR2 days ago
Working4You: Investigation update on Arkansas contractor accused of stealing thousands from clients
Bryant, AR2 days ago
Arkansas doctors, teens share concerns over growing up in the age of social media
Little Rock, AR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy