Why Patriots, DeAndre Hopkins' 'good vibes' didn't result in signing?

By Sophie Weller,

7 days ago

The New England Patriots just couldn't get the deal done with DeAndre Hopkins.

Despite being one of the favorites to land the star receiver, Hopkins signed with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained why the Patriots and Hopkins could not come to an agreement.

"Patriots stayed in consistent contact with DeAndre Hopkins’ camp through free agency process, but their base financial package wasn’t in the same ballpark as what Titans offered. The good vibes between N.E. and Hopkins from his team visit never translated to a workable deal," Fowler wrote.

Hopkins visited with the Patriots in June, with it reportedly being very successful . And he even posted a photo on his Instagram story alongside Matthew Judon . Following the visit, they remained optimistic that a deal could get done and continued to make a push for the receiver.

However, it became clear that if it was going to happen, it would be on Bill Belichick's terms.

"This really is gonna come down to Bill. ... It's gonna have to be on Bill's terms. I think the fact Bill and Hopkins spent 1-on-1 time yesterday at the end of the visit tells me those terms have been discussed," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said following the meeting in June.

And that it did, with the Patriots having the money available, but not making Hopkins the offer he was looking for.

Hopkins signed with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, signing a 2-year deal worth $26 million , but could earn more through incentives.

So as it stands, the Patriots will have to make do with the receiving group they currently have, while the Titans add a star weapon to the offense.

Related: Former NFL QB believes not signing DeAndre Hopkins was a "missed opportunity" for Patriots

Featured Image via Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

