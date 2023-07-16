JOi Cafe Owners to Open a Thousand Oaks Spin-Off Concept

JOiBIRDS — an incoming health and wellness eatery by Joi Stearns and Nicholas Johanson of Westlake Village’s JOi Cafe — will open this winter at 299 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in suite 4 of the Santal luxury apartments’ groundfloor retail expanse.

The plant-based restaurant is an ode to both Stearns’ and Johansons’ affinity for self-care and human connection. Per the business’ website, JOiBIRDS will “provide [guests] with tasty, smart, and sexy choices that take the work out of eating and living healthy…as well as [offer] a premier organic specialty coffee and matcha experience. From espresso to nitro, matcha, craft brew, wines, and more.”

The menu boasts organic & gluten-free gourmet toasts, sandwiches (and quesadillas under the same category), breakfast served with fruit, a handful of pizzas including a breakfast pie (7” with a salad or a 10” to share), salads, smoothies that can be made into bowls, and soft serve. Prices roughly range from $12-$22.

Follow the duo’s journey here as they traverse the process of bringing their dream to life. As of June 8, the space finally has floors!

