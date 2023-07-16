DeSantis' latest swing & an abortion scramble

Good morning Iowa,

Happy Monday. It's been an important few days here for Ron DeSantis and a host of other candidates.

The Florida governor took his latest swing through the state this weekend: stopping by a Dairy Queen in Boone; being interviewed by Tucker Carlson at The Family Leader's Friday summit; and joining U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn at his "Operation Top Nunn" campaign event.

Katie Akin was on the trail with DeSantis, reporting that he said he would "of course" consider Iowa's governor as a running mate (though Gov. Kim Reynolds herself told the Register earlier this year she wouldn't be interested).

It's the latest sign of what's becoming more apparent by the day: those hoping to usurp former President Donald Trump as the 2024 nominee, DeSantis chief among them, will need to garner significant support in the caucuses come January. Many of them appeared in Des Moines on Friday, grilled more on Ukraine and immigration policy than traditional evangelical issues like abortion.

DeSantis, whose campaign over the weekend reportedly laid off staff amid concerns about long-term fundraising, will share a stage with Trump and almost the entire field next week, at the Iowa GOP's annual dinner. And Trump is visiting Cedar Rapids tomorrow for a Fox News town hall.

Inside the race to book appointments at Iowa abortion clinics

Michaela Ramm has the details on how abortion clinics across Iowa raced to book appointments before new restrictions were signed into law by Reynolds on Friday.

One Planned Parenthood staffer told a potential patient she had two hours to get to a clinic if she wanted to receive an abortion before it was outlawed. Some clinics paused and rescheduled appointments. Others discussed their options as a judge weighs how to rule on the law.

You can read all of the details on the clinics' week of uncertainty here.