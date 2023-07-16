Open in App
Fox News

Utah school board member under investigation for social media posts about LGBT 'brainwashing' children

By Lindsay Kornick,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Ohio man, 36, dies after jumping off cliff at Lake Powell in Utah
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
California school district fighting back against Gov. Newsom's $1.5M textbook fine: 'Egregious overreach'
Temecula, CA2 days ago
Sen. Casey pushed taxpayer funding for LGBTQ center that hosted youth drag shows, promoted communist events
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Critics unleash on Kamala Harris' 'evil,' 'astonishing lie' about Florida's school curriculum on slavery
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
DeSantis lets loose on Florida 'obsessed' Kamala Harris speech ripping state's Black history standard
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Biden to set up national monument honoring Emmett Till: report
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Kidnapped Texas teen rescued by Good Samaritans in California after waving 'help me' sign
Cleburne, TX2 days ago
Fifth bus of migrants arrives in Los Angeles from Texas
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy