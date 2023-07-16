Open in App
Fox News

Small plane crash-lands on Martha's Vineyard after pilot passes out, passenger takes control

By Greg Wehner,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio man, 36, dies after jumping off cliff at Lake Powell in Utah
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
Fifth bus of migrants arrives in Los Angeles from Texas
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Kidnapped Texas teen rescued by Good Samaritans in California after waving 'help me' sign
Cleburne, TX2 days ago
Gilgo Beach murders: Police seek 'trophies' in suspect vehicle seized from brother's South Carolina property
Chester, SC2 days ago
Thunderstorms To Target San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Mountains On Sunday
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
California school district fighting back against Gov. Newsom's $1.5M textbook fine: 'Egregious overreach'
Temecula, CA2 days ago
Biden to set up national monument honoring Emmett Till: report
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
DeSantis lets loose on Florida 'obsessed' Kamala Harris speech ripping state's Black history standard
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
High Fire Danger In Oregon; Road Closures; Evacuation Warnings. Be Aware, Be Prepared!
Banks, OR6 days ago
Critics unleash on Kamala Harris' 'evil,' 'astonishing lie' about Florida's school curriculum on slavery
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Sen. Casey pushed taxpayer funding for LGBTQ center that hosted youth drag shows, promoted communist events
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy