NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Food market hosts an Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony on Jefferson Street

By Hannah McDonald,

7 days ago
Ask most coffee drinkers and they'll say coffee usually tastes best when you have the time enjoy it.

On Sunday, the North Nashville community got to see how people in Ethiopia typically enjoy their coffee.

A traditional Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony was performed by Martha Lupai, owner of S & E Food Market on Jefferson Street. She demonstrated how making coffee is truly an experience in and of itself.

Lupai walked customers through the lengthy process. She started by roasting green coffee beans from Ethiopia and then boiling the grinds in a clay pot. After some time, she explained what to look for to know the coffee is ready to drink and served the coffee in very small ceramic glasses to the group.

In Ethiopia, the coffee ceremony is usually performed three times a day by women in the same community.

"We are too busy, but this makes you slow down," Lupai said. "You can know each other, you can hear the stories of the people. Like we have heard so many beautiful stories since we've been making it. Even today I learned something! So it's learning and sharing at the same time."

Lupai said she doesn't want her grocery store to be a place where people just come to shop. She wants it to be a place where people gain knowledge of African cultures. The store opened in May.

