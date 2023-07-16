The American League East Has Done Something That No Other Division Ever Has

The Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago Cubs on Sunday by a score of 11-5.

With that win, the Red Sox moved to 50-44 on the season, meaning that every team in the division has at least 50 wins.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, that means the division has made baseball history.

with Boston’s win today, every AL East team has at least 50 wins — and each got there before playing its 95th game

the 2023 AL East is the first division to have each of its teams reach 50 wins in fewer than 95 team games

Because of the new balanced schedule this year, you do get some chances to see a stretch like this. Teams no longer get a chance to beat up on each other as much, as you see each divisional opponent 13 times instead of 19 times.

Regardless, it's been incredible what the division has accomplished and it should make for a great second half of the season.

The division could see four teams get into the playoffs, in theory, but it's impossible to get all five, so the trade deadline and the push for the playoffs should be a battle.

On Monday, the Orioles start a new series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Texas Rangers. The Yankees travel to Anaheim to take on the Angels and the Red Sox travel to Oakland against the Athletics.

The Blue Jays will be off on Monday and will host the Padres on Tuesday, so we'll see if the division can stay hot.

