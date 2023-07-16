Mental health hotline looks back on its first year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The 988 mental health crisis hotline was launched nearly a year ago today.

This hotline allows people to contact a specialist in the specific field that they are struggling with mentally.

Officials say that there has been a massive decrease in mental health related problems since this hotline has been established state and nationwide.

This hotline has had a major impact on this community and in general. So much so that they had to hire more staff and resources to keep up.

Christina Crist, executive director of Team of Mercy, describes the true impact of this hotline.

“We have been in our community for 10 years now advocating for individuals that suffer in silence. We are seeing more people come forward because it is in fact okay not to be okay.”

Team of Mercy will be hosting their annual Dog Days of Summer event on August 4th.

