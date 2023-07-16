Open in App
Canadian wildfire smoke returns to the region

By Jessica Camuto,

7 days ago

The weekend ended hot, humid, and pleasant for the area with many enjoying some sunshine. Did you notice how hazy the sky looked Sunday across the Tennessee Valley?

Wildfires continue to burn across parts of Canada, especially in Alberta and Saskatchewan. With a strong northwest upper-level wind, the smoke plume has filtered southeast into northern Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.

While we are experiencing some smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere, the thickest plume is impacting the upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions. It is in those regions that the air quality is unhealthy and many are encouraged to remain indoors.

The main impact the smoke will have on residents here in north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee will be hazy skies and beautiful sunsets. The particles from the smoke will subdue the sun’s brightness leading to a muted sky color. You will also notice a red-orange tint in Sunday’s sunset and potentially Monday’s sunrise.

